Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

3 August 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at the Quarantine Center in the environs of Serha; Southern Region.

All the patients are nationals who returned from Ethiopia through irregular land routes only recently.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date accordingly stands at 282.

225 of these have recovered fully and were released from hospitals in the past while the remaining 57 patients are receiving necessary medical treatment.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

3 August 2020

