Kenya/Tanzania: Ex-Ingwe Coach Banned, Fined in Tanzania

3 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Former AFC Leopards coach Luc Eymael has been banned for two years by the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF).

This is after the Belgian tactician made derogatory remarks regarding the TFF, his immediate former club Yanga and Tanzanian football fans in general.

This led to his sacking at Yanga, while the South African Football Association (SAFA) followed by banning him from working in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in the future.

The TFF Disciplinary Committee has now banned him for two years and fined him Tsh 8 million (approximately Sh370,000).

Kamati ya Nidhamu ya TFF imemfungia Kocha Luc Eymael miaka miwili na kumtoza faini ya jumla ya shilingi milioni 8 kwa kosa la uchochezi na ubaguzi. @caf_online @azamtvtz @wallacekaria @WKidao pic.twitter.com/jUmQmQ0vRS

- TFF TANZANIA (@Tanfootball) August 3, 2020

"The pitches in Tanzania are really bad, they are not even what we have in the seventh division in Europe. This is not for me. The officiating too is very pathetic and always against Yanga. I don't have a car, no DSTV connection, no WiFi, please just let me go away," Eymael ranted after the 1-0 win Lipuli last week.

"The fans know nothing about soccer and are always shouting like monkeys. The Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) works to the favor of Simba and I don't enjoy anything in Tanzania. This is not for me. Yanga is disorganized and will never win the league," he added.

The outspoken coach later apologized for the careless remarks but it was too late as he was sacked by Yanga.

