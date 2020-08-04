Somalia Resumes International Flights

The Government of Somalia has resumed international flights to and from the country after five months of suspension due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Somalia halted the international and local flights in March after the country recorded its first case of the Coronavirus.

The travelers from abroad would be required to have a Coronavirus negative certificate upon arrival. The certificate should be issued at least three days before the arrival.

Somalia has registered 3,212 cases of COVID-19 and 93 deaths as of August 2.