Nigeria: Pai Chief Laments Lack of Potable Water in Community

4 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

The Chief of Pai in Kwali Area Council, Alhaji Ibraheem Mohammed Bala, said that lack of potable water is one of the major problems facing his subjects.

Alhaji Ibraheem, who spoke with our reporter on Sunday in an interview in his palace, said the boreholes that supplied water in the community had broken down.

He said, "I spent N35,000 to buy cables in order to fix one of the boreholes, unfortunately, it later broke down again.

The chief also sympathised with the victims of flood incidents in Dabi and Bako communities, which he said wreaked havoc in his chiefdom, and appealed to the government to come to the aid of the victims.

