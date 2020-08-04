Somalia: Three Killed in Mogadishu Restaurant Attack

At least three people were killed including a suicide bomber and two others wounded after a suicide bomber blew himself at the gate of a restaurant in Mogadishu's Hamar Jajab district on Monday police confirm.

Police spokesman Sadiq Adan Ali told journalists three people were killed including the suicide bomber after he tried to gain access to the Lul Yemeni restaurant which is near the seaport.

"Three people including the two security guards were killed and two pedestrians wounded no one who was inside the restaurant was hurt," police spokesman Sadiq Adan.

The attack comes barely less than two months after the military boss general Yussuf Rageh escaped unhurt when a suicide attacker drove a bomb-laden car into his convoy in the capital Mogadishu.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Alshabab militants who are fighting to overthrow the central government more than a decade to establish its own Islamic law understood based on their own rigid interpretation.