Somalia: Three Killed in Mogadishu Restaurant Attack

3 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At least three people were killed including a suicide bomber and two others wounded after a suicide bomber blew himself at the gate of a restaurant in Mogadishu's Hamar Jajab district on Monday police confirm.

Police spokesman Sadiq Adan Ali told journalists three people were killed including the suicide bomber after he tried to gain access to the Lul Yemeni restaurant which is near the seaport.

"Three people including the two security guards were killed and two pedestrians wounded no one who was inside the restaurant was hurt," police spokesman Sadiq Adan.

The attack comes barely less than two months after the military boss general Yussuf Rageh escaped unhurt when a suicide attacker drove a bomb-laden car into his convoy in the capital Mogadishu.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Alshabab militants who are fighting to overthrow the central government more than a decade to establish its own Islamic law understood based on their own rigid interpretation.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.