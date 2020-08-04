Botswana: Morupule Mine to Build Stadium in Palapye

Palapye — Morupule Coal Mine (MCM) through the organisation's legacy project will construct a multi-purpose stadium in Palapye.

The community liaison manager Mr Letsibogo Ndwapi told the Palapye Sub-district Development Committee that the mine's board of directors had approved P12.3 million for phase 1 of the project.

He said MCM had been working hand in hand with the council's physical planning division.

He said the stadium would be situated at the Palapye area zoned for development along the road to Serowe. He explained that Phase 1 of the stadium project included a football field with artificial turf, netball pitch, steel structure grandstands to accommodate 500 spectators, parking facility for 200 cars, wall and fencing as well as access roads.

He explained that the project entailed electrical reticulation and mini-substation and portable water reticulation.

The project also includes sewerage reticulation, sewage tank and sump pump, ablution facilities and a pedestrian walkway.

He said the facility would promote sport in Palapye and would also benefit the community, mine workers and local teams such as Morupule Wonderers.

Mr Ndwapi also indicated that Phase 2 of the project would include a brick clubhouse, change house facilities, steel structure grandstand to accommodate 2 000 people, access control, additional 500 car park facility, LED Flood Lights, outdoor and public address speakers.

Source : BOPA