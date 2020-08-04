Botswana: Morupule Mine to Build Stadium in Palapye

3 August 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Tshepo Mongwa

Palapye — Morupule Coal Mine (MCM) through the organisation's legacy project will construct a multi-purpose stadium in Palapye.

The community liaison manager Mr Letsibogo Ndwapi told the Palapye Sub-district Development Committee that the mine's board of directors had approved P12.3 million for phase 1 of the project.

He said MCM had been working hand in hand with the council's physical planning division.

He said the stadium would be situated at the Palapye area zoned for development along the road to Serowe. He explained that Phase 1 of the stadium project included a football field with artificial turf, netball pitch, steel structure grandstands to accommodate 500 spectators, parking facility for 200 cars, wall and fencing as well as access roads.

He explained that the project entailed electrical reticulation and mini-substation and portable water reticulation.

The project also includes sewerage reticulation, sewage tank and sump pump, ablution facilities and a pedestrian walkway.

He said the facility would promote sport in Palapye and would also benefit the community, mine workers and local teams such as Morupule Wonderers.

Mr Ndwapi also indicated that Phase 2 of the project would include a brick clubhouse, change house facilities, steel structure grandstand to accommodate 2 000 people, access control, additional 500 car park facility, LED Flood Lights, outdoor and public address speakers.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.