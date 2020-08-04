Somalia Resumes International Flights

3 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulkadir Khalif

Mogadishu. International flights have resumed in Somalia on Monday after a four and a half-month break.

The federal government, led by the Caretaker Prime Minister Mahadi Mohamed Guled alias Khadar, issued a statement on Thursday permitting resumption of international travel that was banned in mid-March this year as part of measures to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Somalia had resumed the domestic flights on July 5.

The Somali government has also ordered the reopening of schools and universities, effective August 15. All education centres were closed in March.

In relation to international flights, the Immigration and Naturalisation Directorate issued a statement Sunday indicating that all immigration services will restart at all entry points.

The directorate insisted that travellers are required to possess health certificates indicating that they have tested negative in the past 72 hours.

So far, Somalia has recorded 3,212 positive cases and 93 deaths.

