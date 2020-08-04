Kenya Nears 700 New Coronavirus Cases Every 24 Hours

The burden of coronavirus continues to weigh heavily on Kenya, with reports indicating that the country is nearing 700 new infections every 24 hours.

For the past five days, the daily average has stood at 694.4 cases and this number is expected to grow in the coming weeks, with 46 out of the 47 counties reporting at least a case currently.

On Sunday, another 690 infections were recorded from 5,393 samples tested, while the total number of cases reported so far is 22,053, making Kenya number five in Africa.

South Africa remains the continent's coronavirus hotbed, with more than 500,000 cases so far.

As the number of confirmed cases rises, so is the number of deaths and recoveries. In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe yesterday said five more patients had died, raising the total toll to 369.

At least 58 more patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering, bringing to 8,477 the total number of recoveries.

"Our special gratitude goes to our healthcare workers," said Mr Kagwe.

The number of active cases is approaching 14,000, with Nairobi carrying the burden of the disease followed by the surrounding counties of Kiambu, Machakos and Kajiado, as well as Mombasa.

Of the 690 cases reported yesterday, Nairobi had 535, Kiambu (56), Kajiado (28), Nyeri (24), Busia (nine), Machakos (seven), Nakuru and Kisumu (six each), and Embu and Garissa (four each).

Westlands 63 new cases

Laikipia and Narok had three new cases each while Meru, Mombasa, Nyandarua, Bungoma and Kwale had single cases.

In Nairobi, Westlands recorded 63 new cases, followed by Lang'ata (44), Dagoretti North and Dagoretti South (43 cases each), Embakasi East (40), Starehe (38), Kamukunji (32) and Makadara (30). Embakasi South recorded 29, Kasarani (27), Kibra (25), Embakasi West (23), Roysambu (21), Embakasi North (20), Embakasi Central (19), Ruaraka (19) and Mathare (19).

In Kiambu, Ruiru had 15 cases, followed by Gatundu South (12), Kikuyu (11), Limuru (six), Kiambu Town (four), Kiambaa (three), Juja and Kabete (two cases each) while Lari had one. The cases reported in Kajiado were concentrated in Kajiado East, which had 18 cases, Kajiado North with (eight) and Kajiado Central (two) while all the 24 in Nyeri were reported in Nyeri Central.

The cases in Busia were reported in Teso North, which had seven while two were in Matayos.