Kenya: Kakamega Homeboyz Ace Undecided on His Future

Kakamega Homeboyz youthful midfielder Peter Thiong'o says he is still unsure of where he will play next season with four Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs chasing after his signature.

Thiong'o revealed that he has received offers from KPL champions Gor Mahia, moneybags Wazito, AFC Leopards and KCB. At the same time, Kakamega Homeboyz are also interested in tying him down on a long term contract as the current one ends in October this year.

The 20-year-old has been in imperious form for Homeboyz, bagging eight goals before the current season was prematurely stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think I am currently the most unsettled player in KPL because I still don't know where I will play next season. It is true I have received offers from Gor, AFC, Wazito and KCB. At the same time, my club Chairman Cleophas Shimanyula called me and said he wanted us to negotiate a contract extension, but i am yet to see him," said Thiong'o.

The former St Joseph Youth player, who joined Homeboyz in 2018, says he is waiting to know when the sporting activities will resume before he makes a decision on his future.

"Though I have seen my teammates and friends signing for other clubs, my situation is different. I have listened to the four offers and all of them are good. As soon as it is clear when the games will resume, I will have made up my mind on where i will be," he added.

Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti acknowledged that the youngster is one of the dependable players on his squad, but can't decide his future for him.

"I know big teams in the league are interested in signing him but as a coach I can't make a decision for him. It will be a great pleasure if he continues playing for us, but you know every player sees things differently. Let's see how it turns out," said Muyoti.

Homeboyz were one of the teams that were in contention for the league title before the season was abruptly halted on March 16 due to Covid-19.

The team were second on the KPL log on 47 points, seven shy of leaders Gor Mahia, but with a game in hand.