Tanzania: Brac Issues Call for Sustained School Hygiene

AN international non-governmental organization, Building Resources Across Communities (BRAC), has urged the government to maintain handwashing practice as a compulsory part of the regulations in schools to protect children from various infectious diseases, apart from Covid-19.

The call was made by BRAC Country Director, Fordson Kafweku when he handed over 12 hand-washing machines worth 14m/- that would be distributed to 12 primary schools in Tanga City.

BRAC is implementing an Early Childhood Education Development Programme (ECD), the broader Education, Empowerment and Life-skills for Adolescent Girls and Young children (EELAY) a project that started in 2015.

The project is being executed in several schools in Tanga City.

The primary schools include Kwakaheza, Pongwebweni, GofuJuu, Mafuriko, Mkombozi, Makorora, Komezi, Martin Shamba, Rubawa, Kisimatui, Mpirani and Kwanjeka.

Mr Kafweku, who lauded Tanzania as a nation that has showcased to the world how to handle the Covid-19 pandemic, underscored the need to cultivate habits that encourage cleanliness among children to protect them from diseases.

"The Covid-19 fear seems to have been contained, thanks to good strategies by the government, but there is now a need for taking steps to maintain the hand washing habit as a part of the general cleanliness habit that's essential in protecting children's health," Kafweku pointed out.

The City Education Officer (Primary Education), Khalifa Shemahonge, speaking on behalf of the City Director, Daudi Mayeji, said that the hand-washing equipment was still relevant and essential because of the need to maintain the hygiene practice, especially among school children who would grow up with it.

Shemahonge thanked Brac for considering school children protection, saying that the organization has been an important development partner in education, especially early childhood education.

According to the EELAY Project Manager for Tanga Region, Manoah William, apart from giving opportunity for girls between the ages of 15 and 24 to get back to secondary school education, the project also provides opportunities for children from low-income communities to get ECE through the play-based model to prepare them to enroll into pre-primary school.

He said that 1,000 school children were receiving early childhood education in 35 study centres established in existing government primary schools in Tanga and that 23 of the centres are based in Tanga town while 12 are in Korogwe District.