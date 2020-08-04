Rwanda: Update Covid-19 03 August 2020

3 August 2020
World Health Organization (Geneva)

Thirty (30) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 3491 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to two thousand and ninety-two (2092). To date, one thousand, one hundred and sixty-nine (1169) patients have recovered and been discharged, including twenty-five (25) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is nine hundred and eighteen (918) and five (5) deaths.

The new cases are in Kigali (13) from villages under lockdown, Rubavu (11) returning residents isolated on arrival, Rusizi (5), and Kayonza (1); heightened vigilance is required everywhere. All active cases are in isolation in stable condition.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:

Phone : 114 (toll-free);

Whatsapp message to: +250788202080;

E mail: callcenter@rbc.gov.rw.

Let's continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

Copyright © 2020 World Health Organization.

