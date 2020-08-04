South Africa: Apocalypse Meow II - 'Keep Cats Inside Property', SANparks Urges Capetonians

analysis

Authorities come out in 'strong' support of new study showing 'vast' scale of cat kills near sensitive areas.

National conservation authorities have called on Cape Town residents, especially those based close to Table Mountain National Park, to contain their cats.

This comes in the wake of a study on local domestic cat predation by scientists from the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) and the University of Cape Town (UCT). Revealed through Daily Maverick last week, the study has found that the city's domestic cats kill more than 200,000 animals every year in or near the park.

'200,000-plus' wild animals slaughtered in Table Mountain National Park by Cape Town cats each year

Cape Town's cat population is estimated to be some 300,000-strong. This number, the findings warn, translates into a prey count of some 90 animals per cat each year. Nearly 30 million animals across the city end up in cat claws every 12 months, the scientists announced. The vast majority are indigenous.

Declared by the UN in 2004 as a place of "universal significance to humanity", Table Mountain National Park is a World Heritage Site designed to protect endemic life, such as the endangered western leopard toad, vulnerable Cape...