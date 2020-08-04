Nigeria: We're Still Worried Over School Reopening - Govt

4 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

As graduating pupils and students in primary and secondary schools resume for academic activities today, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, says reopening schools is still a source of concern.

According to him, "this is based on the fact that the school system remains a veritable ground for increasing community transmission of coronavirus if appropriate protocols are not put in place and adhered to."

Speaking in Abuja on Monday at the briefing of the PTF, the SGF implored stakeholders to ensure that the agreed protocols were put in place and measures strictly adhered to.

He disclosed that the PTF was concluding discussions with the Independent National Electoral Commission on what the guidelines should be for the upcoming elections, especially in Edo and Ondo States.

"The national response would continue to guide the adoption of sector specific guidelines and protocols just as the PTF is currently concluding discussions with the INEC on appropriate guidelines to be adopted for elections beginning with the August 8th bye-election in Nasarawa Sate to be followed by those for Edo and Ondo States in September and October respectively," he said

He warned party leaders, aspirants, members and supporters to remain mindful of the virulent nature of COVID-19 during electioneering campaigns and other election processes.

He said: "We need to remain alive to enjoy the benefits of our democracy."

He added that surveillance had commenced in the identified high-burden council areas of the country... There is an on-going surveillance in the high burden Local Government Areas just as we ramp up our precision efforts."

He also said that the PTF would submit its 6th interim report to President Buhari "and subject to his approval, the PTF will present the way forward to Nigerians at the next briefing on Thursday."

Mustapha disclosed that as the ECOWAS champion on the containment of COVID-19 in West Africa, Buhari donated N67m worth of PPEs and medical supplies to the government and people of Sao Tome and Principe.

