South Africa: Didiza Appoints Onderstepoort Biological Products Interim Board

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has appointed an interim board of the Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) following the expiry of the term of office of the current board on 31 July 2020.

The board consists of seven members, as required by the OBP Act 19 of 1999.

"This interim board consists of seven members, including five members who served on the previous board and two new additional members. Their urgent mandate is to finalise the current audit process and to compile the close out report," Didiza said on Monday.

The Minister has assured all stakeholders and members of the public that the process to appoint the new board is at an advanced stage, and will be concluded soon.

"Following allegations of mismanagement and wrong doing within the OBP, I have tasked the Director-General, Mdu Shabane, to establish a process to ensure that all allegations raised by various stakeholders are investigated without fear or favour," Didiza said.

The seven members, who will serve as the interim board, include Dr Boitshoko Ntshabele (interim chair); Dr Manishree Jugmohan-Naidu (member); Tshililo Ramabulane (member); Dr Charlotte Nkuna (member); Dr Pieter Vervoort (member); Yaasir Haffejee (member) and Fulufhelo Mphuthi (member).

The Minister has thanked the members of the interim board and wished them well as they collectively lead the company towards the realisation of its mandate.

About OBP

OBP is a South African State-owned animal vaccine manufacturing company, whose mandate is to prevent and control animal diseases that impact food security, human health and livelihoods.

The mandate is delivered through continued development of innovative products and efficient manufacturing, which ensures vaccine affordability and accessibility through varied distribution channels.