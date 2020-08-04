Sudan: Advance Team of UNITAMS Arrives in Khartoum

Khartoum — The United Nations has announced the arrival of the planning team of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS in for an initial period of 12 months.

The head of the planning team, Stephen McCoyer, said that the UNITAMS planning team arrived in Sudan for a short period to prepare options at the technical level for the deployment phase of the UNITAMS unit on the ground

McCoyer said that his team will make contacts with the Sudanese government and the executive committee to assess how can the mission carry out its tasks.

He indicated that the mission was established according to UN Security Council Resolution 2524 of June 3, 2020, but due to the COVID- 19 pandemic the planning for this entire period was made on line.

He pointed out that now the mission arrived in Sudan in the form of the minor planning team, and that after the appointment of the representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations a small team would be deployed in Sudan to implement the recommendations of the planning team that has arrived in the country.