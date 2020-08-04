Namibia: Zambezi Man Accused of Killing Wife's Lover

3 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

A 36-year-old man allegedly stabbed and killed a Zambian citizen whom he suspected of having an affair with his wife in the Zambezi region on Saturday.

The police's regional crime investigations coordinator in Zambezi, deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku, on Monday said the incident happened around 02h00 when a man found his wife in bed with someone when he arrived at home.

"The suspect out of anger then stabbed the deceased with a knife in the chest and he died as a result. A case of murder was opened against the suspect and he is in police custody," Simasiku said.

The man who lost his life was identified as Maswabi Muyunda (24). His next of kin were informed of his death, the police said.

On an unrelated incident, Simasiku said a 34-year-old man lost his life in a car accident on Friday, after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and hit a tree in the Makolonga area along the Katima Mulilo-Linyanti road.

The man, who was alone in the vehicle, was identified as Cosmos Kamwi (34).

Simasiku further said that on Friday a suspected suicide was reported after a 28-year-old man allegedly shot himself in the head with a shotgun at the village Ibbu, south of Katima Mulilo.

The man was identified as Dawila Semani.

"No suicide note was left behind. Police investigations continue," Simasiku said.

