Nigeria: Taxes Contributed N500 Billion to Revenue in June - FIRS

4 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chris Agabi & Malikatu Umar Shuaibu

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has said tax revenues contributed at least N500bn to the N696 billion revenue that the three tiers of government shared in June 2020.

The Executive Chairman, FIRS, Mr. Muhammad Nami, who disclosed this Monday on AIT programme also said stamp duty remittances has jumped from N18bn to about N80bn.

He noted based on the above successes, taxes can keep Nigeria afloat.

"Nobody wants to pay tax but payment of tax is necessary. There is never a time that is appropriate for somebody to pay taxes. You can see it all over the world" he said.

Without this money, he said there will be chaos everywhere. "You are looking at issues relating to COVID-19 and the impact it is having on businesses today. People are actually losing jobs but it would be worse if taxes are not paid" he noted.

According to him, the renewed focus on stamp duty via the recent launch of an inter-ministerial committee on the recovery of stamp duty from 2016 till date has started to yield dividends.

"Before now remittance from stamp used to be an average of about N17bn and N18bn per year, Currently, it is in the region of N80bn."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.