Namibia: Haufiku Denies Itula Party Rumours

3 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

Former health minister Bernard Haufiku, whose appointment as special adviser to the Presidency on health was terminated on Monday, has denied allegations that he is poised for the vice president position in the newly formed political party the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC).

Former presidential candidate Panduleni Itula launched the IPC on Friday.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Haufiku said he has not seen or spoken to Itula in the past 18 months.

"I want to put it on record that I've never spoken to Dr Itula about any party or anything. The last time I met him was when I was at the health and social services ministry," said Haufiku.

He said people making allegations about contact between him and Itula were rumour-mongers and were out to demonise him and taint his name, but this would not affect him.

"I think it's part of these rumour-mongering conspiracies and a smear campaign, but that does not concern me that much. I am still a Swapo Party member since 1986 and that remains the case," he said.

Speaking on his future plans following his dismissal as adviser on health, Haufiku said he had other options for new opportunities for which his former position as minister prepared him.

"I have joined a lot of networks locally and internationally and I am physically healthy and options are in abundance," Haufiku said.

