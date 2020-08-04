Zimbabwe: Plumtree Ward 1 Residents Convene Over Raw Water Supply

document

Residents in Plumtree have pleaded with the town Council to improve service delivery by finding lasting solutions to raw water consumed by residents in Solwezi. This came out during a meeting that was facilitated by Women's Institute for Leadership Development in partnership with Youth Edutainment Services (YES) Trust.

Solwezi is under the jurisdiction of Plumtree Town's Ward 1 but is located in the peri-urban parts of the town and is currently not receiving purified water. Calling Ward Councillor BigBoy Magalane to account, women said the fixed water charges they are paying are too expensive for a community that is not being supplied with treated water.

Access to clean and potable water has become a major challenge, as water in the area is now hazardous to health. Domestic and wild animals drink from water sources intended for humans.

"Various activities take place at the dam that supplies our town with water. There are some who practise fishing and in rather disturbing news, there have been reports of individuals who lost their lives in the dam. It is under such circumstances where you learn that raw water is continuously pumped into our taps.

"Pressure valves are also resulting in increased pipe bursts in most homesteads. We hope that the Council will fix this by resuscitating the reservoir tanks that were used when Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) was still in charge of water in the town," said one of the women.

Residents also called for the drilling of boreholes that will benefit Solwezi area. Currently, the area has two boreholes which are not adequate for the two villages.

Responding to citizens' concerns, Councillor Bigboy Magalane said he will forward the recommendations to the engineering department.

During the meeting, two representatives were selected to work with the Councillor in rectifying the challenge caused by inadequate access to clean water.

Citizens were also conscientized on COVID-19 and preventive measures.

Source: Women's Institute for Leadership Development (WILD)