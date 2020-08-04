Ethiopia: Acclaiming Nation's Green Legacy Campaign

Starting last Ethiopian rainy season, the incumbent has introduced Green Legacy Campaign aimed at planting 20 billion trees in five years. During the first year of the campaign, the government and the public at large have made a great history having smashed world record by planting 353 million tree seedlings in a single day.

By the same token, the nation is going to achieve this year's Green Legacy Campaign of planting a total of five billion tree seedlings as it has so far planted over four billion saplings across the country.

Moreover, this year's campaign is being carried out while Ethiopia is celebrating its successful completion of the initial filling of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), this by itself has obviously provided further impetus for the campaign.

Undeniably, planting tree seedlings and finalizing the construction of GERD are inseparable from each other. This is because achieving the Green Legacy Campaign will for sure guarantee the future of this flagship project as the dam will not face water shortages all year round mainly due to the nation's afforestation drive.

It is true that the Green Legacy Campaign needs to be replicated to neighboring countries in a bid to bring about tangible results in slowing down rate of net deforestation across the Horn of Africa.

This campaign will definitely play a pivotal role in reducing the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Therefore, all of the countries in region are expected to join the campaign exerting intensified efforts and taking various necessary measures in the efforts of reducing carbon emissions from forest and rates of deforestation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Environment Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Similarly, Ethiopia has to proceed getting involved in a nationwide afforestation campaign for the coming years as it will make most of the barren lands and deforested areas green and create renewable resources as well.

One must not forget that in parallel with actively participating in the Green Legacy Campaign, he /she needs to focus on forest management activities apart from planning and developing policies that make monitoring and measuring of forest resource effectively.

Truly, more than ever, the whole world needs to toil to reduce the impact of climate change and sustainably promote use of forest resources on the earth.

Presently, some of the impacts of climate change have been vividly witnessed in the forms of extreme hot weather, torrential rain fall, flash floods among others in some parts of the world than ever before. Therefore, Ethiopia's Green Legacy Campaign is part and parcel of addressing the impacts of climate change in a scientific and effective manner. Ethiopia also deserves world acclaim for its Green Legacy Campaign.