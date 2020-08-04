South Africa: Trio Arrested for Possession of Dagga in Upington

3 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The management of ZF Mgcawu District commended the members for the effort and commitment to fight against crime since the commencement of Covid-19 duties.

Three suspects were arrested for posession of dagga on Sunday, 02 August 2020 at a vehicle check point that was conducted on the N14 road.

A taxi that was traveling to Upington was stopped for a routine search and dagga amounting to over R45 000 was found in possession of three of the passengers. The two men and a woman aged between 31 and 41 are detained in Upington cells and they will soon appear before magistrate court.

Police investigations continue.

