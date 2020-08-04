South Africa: Search for Gunmen Underway As Three Killed Near Taxi Rank in Khayelitsha

press release

Khayelitsha detectives are still scouring the crime scene where three people came under fire in Site C, Khayelitsha on Monday afternoon. Two died on the scene and the third one on arrival in hospital.

It is alleged that the deceased two men had just met some taxi operators at the Kuwait taxi rank in Site C, when two gunmen appeared and fired several shots at them. The victims had visited the taxi rank after one of them was in an accident involving a taxi on Sunday.

The police have activated the 72 hour plan which mobilises resources for the arrest of the assailants. Detectives are hard at work in an effort to apprehend the perpetrators. Anyone with information that could assist in expediting the investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111.