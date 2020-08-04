South Africa: DPE Welcomes Eskom's Efforts to Recoup Lost Funds

4 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has welcomed steps taken by Eskom to recoup funds lost to State Capture corruption.

Eskom and the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) announced on Monday that a set of summons has been issued in the North Gauteng High Court to recover funds from former Eskom executives, former Board members, members of the Gupta family and their associates and others.

"This is an essential milestone in the fight against corruption and State Capture and ensuring that those that were found to be complicit and benefited from the malfeasance that resulted are held accountable," said the department on Monday.

As the shareholder representative on behalf of the government, the DPE supports the claim for damages of about R3.8-billion, and future investigations by the SIU in terms of a presidential proclamation of 2018.

The DPE said it will work closely with the power utility and other state-owned companies to ensure that all other instances of corruption covered at the Zondo Commission and through media investigative reports are addressed.

"We are confident that the legal action will give impetus to the broader fight against massive corruption, which must not only see funds recouped, but also ultimately lead to the arrests and criminal prosecution of suspects," said the department.

The DPE urged law enforcement agencies to expedite the criminal cases opened against the natural and juristic persons identified to be complicit in this action to ensure that they face the full might of the law.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za.

