Tanzania: The Tanzanian Opposition Must Unite to Defeat 'Medieval Feudal Lord' John Magafuli

4 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zitto Kabwe

Opposition parties in Tanzania need to join forces when the country goes to the polls, to change the course of history and ensure that future generations get the chance to enjoy a brighter life.

A pivotal moment will arise in Tanzania's history on 28 October 2020, when the county goes to the polls. The election date was announced by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC). On that Wednesday, 85 days from now, citizens will face a momentous choice.

We can choose to keep the status quo for five more years, which means continued repression and restrictions on core freedoms, increased poverty, sluggish economic growth and lack of access to quality education and health care. Or we can make the brave choice - and choose change. Change that brings a people-centred government founded on a people-centred constitution that prioritises growth to create jobs, freedom and access to quality social services for all.

When the election campaign officially begins on 26 August, my colleagues and I will traverse the length and breadth of the union to urge citizens to make the brave choice that puts our children and their children first. But we, as opposition politicians, together...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.