Tanzania: The Tanzanian Opposition Must Unite to Defeat 'Medieval Feudal Lord' John Magafuli

analysis

Opposition parties in Tanzania need to join forces when the country goes to the polls, to change the course of history and ensure that future generations get the chance to enjoy a brighter life.

A pivotal moment will arise in Tanzania's history on 28 October 2020, when the county goes to the polls. The election date was announced by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC). On that Wednesday, 85 days from now, citizens will face a momentous choice.

We can choose to keep the status quo for five more years, which means continued repression and restrictions on core freedoms, increased poverty, sluggish economic growth and lack of access to quality education and health care. Or we can make the brave choice - and choose change. Change that brings a people-centred government founded on a people-centred constitution that prioritises growth to create jobs, freedom and access to quality social services for all.

When the election campaign officially begins on 26 August, my colleagues and I will traverse the length and breadth of the union to urge citizens to make the brave choice that puts our children and their children first. But we, as opposition politicians, together...