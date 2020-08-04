Liberia: 'Country First Movement Launched' As Chairman Calls for Truth Telling Amongst Liberians

Monrovia — The chairman of the newly established movement, Country First, Groba Leo Williams, has called for honesty and patriotism amongst Liberians in order to promote civility despite their political diversities.

Mr. Williams said he noticed that Liberians have adopted the use of vulgar languages in expressing their views which he believes is unhealthy for the forward march of the country.

According to Mr. Williams, Country First Movement is a non-partisan renaissance movement geared towards re-awakening the consciousness of citizens to love Liberia.

He noted that the movement's foremost objective is to create a platform for truth-telling in national discourse while at the same creating a culture of responsible citizenship.

He further explained that movement intend to mediate in conflicts arising out of misinformation and mistrust which have the tendency of undermining peace, reconciliation and economic stability.

Mr. William who also indicated that Liberians should avoid violence and protest, noted that insults and blackmail are weapons of deceit that politicians use to spread hate speech amongst citizens.

Mr. Williams: "We are all aware of how much wrong information has caused us as a nation over the years."

"We cannot continue in said direction, we have to hold people, institutions accountable for the spread of lies, wrong information which undermines peace, and economic development that creates an impoverish environment."

"We call on all prominent individuals, institutions, and other to admit or apologize for distorting or misspeaking directly or indirectly on issues that have grossly affected the overall health of our country."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He, however, called on local and international partners to continue lending support to the government and its people to strengthen good governance, development and accountability.

Making a remark, the vice president for Political Affairs for Coalition of Political Party Women, Nuwoe Scott acknowledged for insightful thought to organize the movement.

Madam Scott said the establishment of the movement is the right time where Liberians are gearing up toward electioneering.

Madam Scott further revealed in election year while common citizens are fighting each other the elite politicians are sharing pleasurable time together.

"Politics has divided us as brothers and sisters. This nation cannot develop unless we choose to love our neighbors," Madam Scott said.

"Election is the time for us to campaign for our candidate without having the wounded in our midst," she said.