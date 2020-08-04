Liberia: Volunteers Hub Liberia Donates Face Masks, Powder Detergent Soap to Bensonville High Schools

Monrovia — With just a few days to the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, Volunteers Hub Liberia, a not-for-profit organization has donated face masks and powder detergent soap to the two senior high schools in Bensonville, Montserado County to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The donation which is part of the COVID-19 Humanitarian Response and Resilience project is being supported by Actionaid Liberia and with funding from the government of Sweden. The objective of the donation is to raise awareness of public health and human rights protection.

Presenting the items, the Executive Director of Volunteers Hub Liberia, Menue Bainda said, the grant in the tone of $100.00 United States dollars came through Activista-Liberia membership network and his institution decided to implement such project in that part of the country because volunteers Hub Liberia believes in decentralization and does not consider Monrovia as Liberia only.

He added that the 110 pieces of face masks will be used by the 12th graders and instructors of the Frank E. Tolbert Junior & Senior High School and the Hope International Christian Academy, while the four cartoons of powder detergent soap will be used to serve the entire population of the two schools.

Menue Bainda stated that at the initial stage, Volunteers Hub Liberia planned to provide hand sanitizers for every 12th graders, but due to the high price of the product, his institution could not do so, but rather find an alternative which they redirected their attention to providing Powder Detergent soap. In addition to the donation, some COVID-19 prevention flyers were given to the two high schools to help educate students and staff.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Volunteers Hub Liberia is calling on 12th graders of the Frank E. Tolbert Junior & Senior School and the Hope International Christian Academy to believe that COVID-19 is real and it is in

Liberia. He is also calling on them not to be violators of the COVID-19 Health protocols given by the government of Liberia, they should wear their face masks in public areas, wash their hands frequently and observe social distancing in their daily activities. He challenged the beneficiaries to help share COVID-19 prevention messages in their various communities as their contributions to the fight against COVID-19 .

Making remarks on behalf of the Hope International Christian Academy, the Vice Principal for Student Affairs, Mr. A. Timothy Sackie said, Volunteers Hub Liberia is the first group that has thought of identifying with his school since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Liberia and he promised that the donation will be used for the intended purpose. He is however calling on institutions and individuals to think that Monrovia is not Liberia and Liberia is more than Monrovia. He stressed that Bensonville which is the Capital City of Montserrado that hosts the Capital City of Liberia has been overlooked when it comes to many instances.

For his part, the Principal of the Frank E. Tolbert Junior & Senior School, Rev. Watter Lee, III. lauded Volunteers Hub Liberia for the support given his institution.