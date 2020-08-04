Liberia: Who Owns Rep. Sloh's Body? As Children's Mother Petitions Court to Block Spouse From Impersonating As Wife, Suspends Burial

Monrovia — A woman claiming to be the widow of the late Representative J. Nagbe Sloh, Ruth D. Sloh has filed a writ of injunction before Judge Kennedy Peabody of the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court, restraining Kau Kidan Boyoe and accomplices from proceeding with funeral activities over the remains of the fallen lawmaker until the court declares who the legitimate widow is.

In her petition, Madam Sloh, who currently resides in the United States of America, acting through her 'Attorney-In-Fact,' Nyenswah Sloh, said that Kau Kidan was a fiancée of her late husband and has been presenting herself as the widow, interacting with the House of Representatives and other government functionaries concerning the funeral activities of her late husband.

Mrs. Sloh, serving as the movant said that Kidan, the respondent has also been embarking on other important family functions that are ascribed to her (Ruth Sloh), much at her detriment and disadvantage.

Excerpt of the Petition: "And now comes movant in the above entitled cause of action and most importantly prays the Honorable Court to issue a writ of preliminary injunction against the respondents herein prohibiting and restraining them from further proceeding with carrying out or executing programs/ceremonies or acting in the capacity as widow and or transacting any business directly or indirectly relating to the functions/duties/responsibilities as a widow... "

According to her, she was 'completely astonished' and in disbelief to learn that Respondent, Kau kidan-Boyoe was presenting herself as the widow and acting as such when she and her husband, the late Honorable Jaybloh Nagbe Sloh, Sr., were never divorced until his demise.

"... But assuming and not admitting that he (the late Honorable Jaybloh Nagbe Sloh, Sr.) consummated a second marriage with the respondent without divorcing the movant, the said second marriage from all intent and purposes is null and void, and cannot be the basis for respondent actions narrated hereinabove."

Further in the petition, Mrs. Sloh narrated that she and her late husband got married on May 8, 1993 in Monrovia and migrated to the United States of America where she has stayed for the last two decades.

The union, she furthered is blessed with four children, with the oldest being 35 years old and all of them reside in the United States.

Her husband, she noted, returned to Liberia to serve his country but was in constant communication with her and the children until his demise few weeks ago.

Madam Shoh also mentioned in the petition that although she is being challenged to come to Liberia owing to COVID-19, she is exerting all effort to be part of her husband burial.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But in her absence, she has hired her brother-in-law, Nyenswah sloh as her Attorney-In-Fact and has also communicated to the House of Representatives through Speaker Bhofal Chambers, introducing him as the person designated to handle all matters on behalf of the family.

Rep. Nagbe Sloh (District #2, Sinoe County) died at the John F. Kennedy (JFK) Memorial Hospital on June 30, 2020 following a brief illness.

His remains, along with the late Rep. Munah Pelham Youngblood's (District #9, Montserrado County) are expected to be buried in August.

Meanwhile, the latest action by the deceased's alleged wife is the second controversy that has marred his demise.

Immediately after his death, photographs of him lying unconsciously on the hospital bed at JFK began circulating on Facebook, much to the dismay of several lawmakers.

The administration of the hospital was summoned by the House of Representatives for the action and it openly apologized for the leaked photographs.

Despite the apology, one of the lawmakers, Rep. Rustonlyn suacoco Dennis (District #4, Montserrado) vowed not to seek treatment at the hospital under its current administration for fear of her life.

She said her decision was based on the 'wrong treatment' meted against her late colleague while seeking treatment at the medical facility and the staff's 'wrong perceptions' that members of the Legislature are responsible for allocating low budget to JFK.

But the Hospital, through its Deputy Administrator, Dama Yekeson Koffa deferred with Rep. Dennis, and stated Rep. Sloh was accorded the best care.