Gambia: Omar Colley's Sampdoria Survives in Italian Serie A

3 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Scorpions' captain Omar Colley's Sampdoria survived in the Italian Serie A following their 1-1 draw with relegated Brescia in their final league match played on Saturday.

Colley and his club were fraying for survival in the Italian top flight league since the resumption of the country's league campaign in June after coronavirus impeded league matches in March.

Sampdoria finished 15th spot in the Italian top flight league standings with 42 points after thirty-eight league outings.

The draw saw Brescia demoted to the Italian second tier after finishing second-place from bottom in the table with 25 points in thirty-eight league matches.

In another development, Inter Milan Football Club on Saturday griped second-place from Gambian youngster Ebrima Colley's Atalanta in the 2019-2020 Italian Serie A standings.

The giant Milan thumped Colley's side 2-0 in their final league fixture to climb to second-place in the league table with 82 points.

Colley and his club will now switch their attend to their crunch 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash with French giant Paris Saint-Germain set for later this month.

Meanwhile, Atalanta finished third-spot in the Italian Serie A standings with 78 points after thirty-eight league games.

