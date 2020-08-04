Gambia: Europe Aid Foundation Conducts 150 Free Cataract Surgery

3 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Faal

Europe Aid Foundation, a relief foundation based in Holland in collaboration with local implementing partners like Cemiyetul Hayir Relief organization (CHRO) The Gambia and the National Eye Health Program of The Ministry of Health recently concluded free cataract surgery at Brikama District hospital, Bansang General hospital and Soma Regional hospital respectively.

According to the organisers of the surgery, the move was purely targeted vulnerable and needy persons at various communities in the Gambia. The team in Brikama carried out 60 surgeries , in the Lower River region at the Soma regional hospital 30 were conducted and in central River region at Bansang 60 were conducted.

Lamin Njie a health worker stated that this is not the first time for such gesture from Europe Aid Foundation noting that they are providing relief activities such as Ramadan food, Tobaski, rams,orphans and cataract surgery among others Binta Saho a beneficiary of the cataract surgery thanked Europe Aid Foundation for the support they received from them.

Sulayman Jagne from Soma stated that he used to have difficult with his eye sight but this operation has really help him to see better now.

Alassan Jobe also a beneficiary from Bansang expressed his gratitude to the sponsors of the surgery.Kaddy Bajo from Brikama also expressed similar sentiment.

