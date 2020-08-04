Gambia: Top Banjul Muslim Elder Alieu Mboge Dies

3 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The death has been announced of Alhagie Alieu Mboge, a prominent Muslim elder in Banjul yesterday at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital. He was the president of Banjul Muslim Elders.

The deceased was former managing director at The Gambia Ports Authority during the first republic. He was the Managing Director of the defunct National Trading Centre (NTC).

It could be recalled that the deceased was elected president of Banjul Muslim Elders on 26th September 2016, following the demise of late Dr Ebrima Samba. At the time of going to press, it was not determined when he will be laid to rest and the cause of his death.

In a related development, Pa Habib Mbye, an adviser to the drug squad died yesterday.

