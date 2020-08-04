Gambia: Hamza Barry Leaves Hadjuk Split After Four Years

Scorpions' attacker, Hamza Barry has finally left his Croatian side Hajduk Split after spending four years at the club.

The 25-year-old announced his decision to leave the club before the outbreak of coronavirus which halted the football season for some months.

Barry who joined the Croatian side in August 2016, played 133 games for Hajduk, scoring 10 goals and assisting 11.

Due to injury, Hamza Barry played no part in the last month of the championship finals.

"I thanked everybody, the board, my teammates and coaches for the massive years I spent in the club. Finally, to the amazing fans that I have been lucky to have played for, thanks for the memories," he said.