Gambia: Saudi Arabia Football Federation Prexy Greets Gff President

The President of Saudi Arabia Football Federation Yasser Hassan Almisehal has greeted his Gambian counterpart Lamin Kaba Bajo on the occasion of the Muslim feast Eid Al Adha (Tobaski).

"On behalf of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, it gives me utmost pleasure to extend to you my best wishes and warmest greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Adha".

Mr. Hassan Almisehal further prayed for the Eid to bring lots of happiness joy and prosperity to Mr. Bajo and his loved ones.

It could be recalled that the GFF President had earlier in January 2020 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Football Federation where the two Football Bosses established a bilateral cooperation between the two federations.

Source-GFF