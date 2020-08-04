Gambia: UK Police Congratulate Senegambians As Diaspora Celebrates Eidul Adha in Europe

As Senegambians across Europe celebrates Eid al-adha commonly known as "Tabaski", the Association of Muslim Police (AMP) in the United Kingdom also took the opportunity to congratulate and wish them a "joyous and healthy" festival.

Despite the Covid 19 pandemic affecting several European countries, Gambians and Senegalese along with their associates were able to celebrate the event successfully in accordance with strict government guidelines.

Consequently, they were asked to follow "strict procedures, guidelines and rules... without which you will not be allowed to enter... "

Superintendent Javid Rana, Chairperson Association of Muslim Police conveyed to The Point that on behalf of his colleagues... "we wish our Gambian community in London and all around the world, a very joyous and healthy Eid".

The highly respected officer who is also the Chairperson MPS Staff Support Associations also personally referred the Point to a special Eid Mubarak card and message to the Senegambians.

He also firmly expressed gratitude to the work of this correspondent as well as his "support and engagement... .", which is "really valued".

He concluded that "together we remain united, alone we are isolated".

Leading prayers in London, Gambian Imam, Mohammed Sarr called for "unity and steadfastness" and prayed for the total eradication the Covid 19.

He said that Eid al-adha was a day of "joy... prayer as well as fear of God" and solicited for the deceased, country and the diaspora.

Imam Sarr also applauded everyone including those who took the opportunity to purchase rams accordingly as required and not for anything else.

Separately another Gambian religious leader, Imam Jaiteh, who wished everyone a cheerful celebration also prayed for the "Senegambian community and the world for peace and stability to reign".

Imam Jaiteh also pleaded that the current Covid 19 Pandemic be eradicated once and for all, asked for compassion so that everyone can get back to work.

Alieu Jagne, who distributed the itinerary and schedule including other logistics during the event also wished his countrymen a happy Eid. He called for "unity and harmony among everyone regardless of religion or status".