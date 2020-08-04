Gambia: Pa Amat Dibba Scores As Adana Lose On Penalties

3 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

Gambian international striker, Pa Amat Dibba scored for his side Adana Demir Spor Kulubu during their 1-1 draw against Fatih Karagumruk played at the Eryaman Stadyumu on Thursday.

The 32-year-old leveled for his side in the 69th minute after Cagri Ortakaya opened the scoring for Fatih Karagumruk in the 40th minute of the first half.

Dibba's Turkish second division side lose the game 6-5 on post-match penalties in the promotion play-off.

The Farafenni-born striker made 18 appearances for Adana, scoring six goals and assisting five.

Adana Demir Spor Kulubu finished the Turkish second division league on third position with 61 points, while Fatih Karagumruk finished fifth position with 56 points after 34 games.

