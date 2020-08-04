Africa: Covid-19 Updates in Senegal and Africa

3 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday registered 60 positive cases bringing total number to 10,344 positive cases; 6,838 have recovered, 209 deaths, 3296 under treatment. Africa has registered 874,036 cases and 18,498 deaths. The world has 17,170,1446 registered positive and 669,321 deaths.

