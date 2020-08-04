South Africa: National Assembly Speaker Considering Requests for Parliament to Address Covid-19 Corruption Allegations

3 August 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
Parliament's National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ms Thandi Modise has received requests from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for Parliament to address the allegations of corruption around COVID-19 relief measures.

The DA, through its parliamentary leader, Mr John Steenhuisen, has requested a scheduling of debate of urgent national public importance on corruption related to COVID-19 tenders, with President Cyril Ramaphosa also appearing to provide answers about how he will act on the allegations.

The EFF Chief Whip, Mr Floyd Shivambu, has requested that a special committee (ad hoc committee of inquiry) to investigate the alleged corruption committed in the COVID-19 procurement of protective personal equipment, food parcels and other COVID-19 related expenses, be established.

The Speaker is considering the two requests and will revert to the DA and EFF in due course.

