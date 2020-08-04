Zimbabwe: U.S.$520k for Marondera Water System Upgrade

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has availed US$520 000 to Marondera Municipality for the upgrading of its water and sewer system.

This comes after Marondera municipality's sewer system ceased to function more than a decade ago.

The move is going to see the local authority completing its major water and sewer project and end the water challenges in the town.

Marondera Mayor Councillor Chengetai Murowa said the projects to be undertaken with the funds had been divided into two phases, with phase one set to gobble US$477 000, while phase two would chew US$43 000.

"Phase one will focus on major upgrades of the existing water treatment plant at a cost of US$477 000, which includes installation of back-up pumps, laboratory equipment for testing water, water flow measuring metres, new chlorinator and new aluminium dosing pumps," he said.

Cllr Murowa said under phase one, council was also going to install some leak detection devices to ensure that water was not lost through leakages.

It will also install non-return and gate valves, new lime feeders, as well as a new pump for quarry ponds commonly referred to as Hokoyo Ngozi in Marondera. Phase two of the project will see the rehabilitation of water infrastructure to the tune of US$43 000.

"This will involve upgrading of Cherutombo and Dombotombo Pump Stations, the replacement of broken sewer pipes, a development that will go a long way towards minimising the risk of Marondera water getting polluted," he said.

Cllr Murowa said under this phase, they were going to revamp the Elmswood ponds where all sewer will be directed to, unlike the current scenario in which raw sewer was ending up in Rufaro Dam, the town's main source of drinking water.

He said the tender process was finalised and all that was left before the implementation of the project was the publication of award notices in a newspaper, which would be done by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement.