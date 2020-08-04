South Africa: The ANC's Tender Love - How Covid-19 Became the Golden Goose That Kept On Giving

opinion

Covid-19 came. The music stopped. Who will be the comrades' saviour this time? Step forward our golden goose. Give us our tender golden eggs. The tender goose hasn't stopped giving, not even in the throes of a pandemic. The comrades can't afford to see it self-quarantining.

If there is one word I despise in the South African lexicon, it's "disingenuous", which is a word so loved by journalists and politicians when they disagree with someone's viewpoint.

But I am tempted to deploy it when I consider Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's professed disgust at the reported cases of irregularities and possible theft relating to the Covid-19 government contracts. In his tweets, he has described a tender as an "ethical contract" and expressed his dismay that some people stole during a pandemic and even asked, "what kind of people are these criminals"?

Well, I have words to describe Mboweni's reaction to the reports of his comrades' latest brew of shenanigans. Disingenuous is definitely not one of them. I choose one or two of the following: hoodwink, or perfunctory, or prevarication, or legerdemain, or rhetoric perhaps?

Mboweni has of late been trying to distance himself from the ANC's controversial policies (for example, on...