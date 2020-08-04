South Africa: The ANC's Tender Love - How Covid-19 Became the Golden Goose That Kept On Giving

4 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Thuto Radebe

Covid-19 came. The music stopped. Who will be the comrades' saviour this time? Step forward our golden goose. Give us our tender golden eggs. The tender goose hasn't stopped giving, not even in the throes of a pandemic. The comrades can't afford to see it self-quarantining.

If there is one word I despise in the South African lexicon, it's "disingenuous", which is a word so loved by journalists and politicians when they disagree with someone's viewpoint.

But I am tempted to deploy it when I consider Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's professed disgust at the reported cases of irregularities and possible theft relating to the Covid-19 government contracts. In his tweets, he has described a tender as an "ethical contract" and expressed his dismay that some people stole during a pandemic and even asked, "what kind of people are these criminals"?

Well, I have words to describe Mboweni's reaction to the reports of his comrades' latest brew of shenanigans. Disingenuous is definitely not one of them. I choose one or two of the following: hoodwink, or perfunctory, or prevarication, or legerdemain, or rhetoric perhaps?

Mboweni has of late been trying to distance himself from the ANC's controversial policies (for example, on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.