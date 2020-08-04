South Africa: Woman Arrested for Dealing in Dagga

28 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 34-year-old Kwadwesi woman was arrested early this morning, 28 May 2020 and detained on a charge of dealing in drugs.

In a joint operation by PE Anti-Gang Unit, PE Flying Squad and K9 unit members, at about 02:00, a house in Fazi Street in Izinyoka was searched. A total of 30 bags of dagga as well as loose dagga weighing just over 15kg was found. A scale and some cash was also confiscated by police. The estimated street value of the dagga is R30 000.

The woman was arrested and is expected to appear in court soon.

