South Africa: Woman Arrested for Dealing in Dagga

press release

On 03 August 2020, a 40-year-old woman was arrested for dealing in dagga in Galeshewe.

The arrest was a result of a tip-off received from the public during a breakfast show at Radio Teemaneng Stereo in Kimberley.

The information was communicated with Flying squad members who acted immediately and found dagga worth approximately R13 000 of street value. The suspect is expected to appear before court soon on charges of dealing in dagga.

The community is thanked for their continuous support in fighting crime by reporting criminal activities.