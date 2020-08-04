South Africa: Woman Arrested for Dealing in Dagga

3 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 03 August 2020, a 40-year-old woman was arrested for dealing in dagga in Galeshewe.

The arrest was a result of a tip-off received from the public during a breakfast show at Radio Teemaneng Stereo in Kimberley.

The information was communicated with Flying squad members who acted immediately and found dagga worth approximately R13 000 of street value. The suspect is expected to appear before court soon on charges of dealing in dagga.

The community is thanked for their continuous support in fighting crime by reporting criminal activities.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is Retailer Shoprite Pulling the Plug on Nigerian Operations?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.