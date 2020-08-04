West Africa: 4C Maroc Center Prepares Study for Financing of Sahel Climate Investment Plan

3 August 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The climate change competence Center (4C Maroc) is preparing the launch, in the coming weeks, of the prefiguration study of the Sahel Climate Fund for the financing of the "Sahel Climate Investment Plan", according to the Center.

The preparation of this study comes after the Center supported the 17 member countries of the Sahel Climate Commission in the finalization of the "Sahel Climate Investment Plan", the same source said in a statement issued after the holding, on Wednesday, of its 9th board of directors and its ordinary general assembly by videoconference.

At the African level, the 4C Maroc Center has finalized the prefiguration study of the Congo Basin Blue Fund which enabled the preparation of a pipeline of more than 200 mitigation and adaptation projects in the 16 member countries of this Commission, the statement recalled.

During the board of directors meeting, minister of Energy, Mining and Environment, Aziz Rabbah, stressed the need to mobilize to counteract the consequences of the economic and social crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the repercussions of which will be felt for a long time to come.

"While the world's attention is currently focused on the economic, social and political implications of the pandemic, we must not forget the other crisis that has been looming on the horizon for several years, namely the climate crisis," Rabbah pointed out.

