Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Registers for Voter ID Card

press release

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, 3rd August 2020, took his turn to register for a voter ID card at the Rock of Ages registration centre in Kyebi, in the Eastern Region.

Accompanied by his wife, the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and his daughters, President Akufo-Addo was taken through the COVID-19 protocols, presented his Ghana Card, as proof of identification, before he was registered by the officials at the centre.

Addressing members of the media after the completion of the exercise, the President urged all eligible Ghanaians, who are yet to register, to do so, especially as the registration exercise will soon come to an end.

"What would be sad is to sit in the house, and, then, other people take a decision for you. So, it's better that everybody, who has not yet registered, should come out and register. It's a simple process, it's not complicated," he said.

Secondly, President Akufo-Addo appealed to the Ghanaian electorate to hinge their decision on 7th December on the records of the various contestants vying for the Office of President of the Republic.

He recounted how, in the run-up to the 2016 election, he urged the Ghanaian people to give him a chance to implement his agenda of transforming the circumstances of the Ghanaian people.

"They gave me the chance, so it is now for them to decide on the work I have done. I told them to try me, they have tried me, and they can discern better whether I have done a good job or not. On my part, I have done what I could do, and I know that the Ghanaian people are also impressed with the work I have done," he added.