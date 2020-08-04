South Africa: Bolsonaro's Handling of Covid-19 Has Unleashed a Layered Crisis in Brazil

analysis

This is the third in a six-part series that will look at how the Covid-19 pandemic is playing out in the BRICS countries.

Part one: Introduction. Part two: Russia. Tomorrow: China.

Around the world, people are bored in quarantine. But not in Brazil. Here, politics has accelerated at a frantic pace, led by a potentially suicidal president. Unlike Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán or Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President Jair Bolsonaro did not take advantage of the pandemic to concentrate power and restrict civil liberties. Instead, he seeks to enhance support for his moral and political agenda: an inverted revolution, in the fashion of fascism.

Let's review the context. After a successful decade, in which modest improvements for those from below combined with the usual privileges of those from above, Lulism lost traction. By Lulism we understand a mode of regulation of class conflict that engaged the passive consent of the subaltern classes to a government project led by a trade union bureaucracy entrenched in the state, which ensured modest but effective concessions to workers.

