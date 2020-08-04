Namibia: Mother Perish in the Fire While Rescuing Her Children

A 42-year-old mother perished in a shack fire with her daughter, aged four, and grandchild (7) at the Democratic Resettlement Community (DRC) informal settlement at Swakopmund on Sunday night.

According to a police report, Hileni Shimpanda and her two other children, aged 26 and 13, managed to run out of her shack unharmed with Shimpanda's six-day-old granddaughter after a fire started.

The Namibian Police's regional commander for crime investigations in Erongo, deputy commissioner Erastus Ikuyu, said Shimpanda went back into the shack to rescue the two young children but got trapped in the blaze.

"The fire allegedly started from the kids' room where it's believed that the candle was left on when kids fell asleep, which might have caused the fire. Three family members survived the fire but unfortunately the other three including the homeowner lost their lives and were burnt beyond recognition," said Ikuyu.

The surviving children and grandchild did not sustain injuries but lost their belongings, which were destroyed in the inferno.

The family's next of kin have been informed and police investigations are continuing.