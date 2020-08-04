Namibia: Mother Perish in the Fire While Rescuing Her Children

3 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

A 42-year-old mother perished in a shack fire with her daughter, aged four, and grandchild (7) at the Democratic Resettlement Community (DRC) informal settlement at Swakopmund on Sunday night.

According to a police report, Hileni Shimpanda and her two other children, aged 26 and 13, managed to run out of her shack unharmed with Shimpanda's six-day-old granddaughter after a fire started.

The Namibian Police's regional commander for crime investigations in Erongo, deputy commissioner Erastus Ikuyu, said Shimpanda went back into the shack to rescue the two young children but got trapped in the blaze.

"The fire allegedly started from the kids' room where it's believed that the candle was left on when kids fell asleep, which might have caused the fire. Three family members survived the fire but unfortunately the other three including the homeowner lost their lives and were burnt beyond recognition," said Ikuyu.

The surviving children and grandchild did not sustain injuries but lost their belongings, which were destroyed in the inferno.

The family's next of kin have been informed and police investigations are continuing.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.