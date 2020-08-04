Zimbabwe: Preparations for Tobacco Season Off to Flying Start

At least 7 000 tobacco farmers in Mashonaland East and Manicaland have received inputs from Voedsel Contract Floors as preparations for the 2021 tobacco season gather momentum.

The company is targeting to contract 17 000 tobacco farmers from the two provinces.

Farmers contracted to Voedsel Contract Floors who spoke to The Herald, paid tribute to the company for assisting with inputs and other support, which would ensure that they recorded significant yields.

Despite the risk of drought, Voedsel Contract Floors, one of the leading tobacco firms in Mashonaland East has taken the bold step of supporting the new tobacco farmers saying without inputs there is no crop potential.

Voedsel Contract Floors managing director Mr Innocent Mahufe said they were targeting to contract 17 000 tobacco farmers in Mash East and Manicaland and was targeting both small-scale and commercial farmers.

"We have embarked on a full swing supply of inputs to all farmers including the small-scale and commercial," he said.

Wedza farmer, Mr Edward Pasipamire, who planted 55 000 tobacco plants last season, said the only challenge in producing tobacco had been the fixed interbank rate, which was pegged at $25:US$1 that was affecting the viability of the crop.

He said the fixed rate also negatively affected farmers' preparations for the next season.

"We have sold the bulk of our crop using the interbank rate of $25:US$1 but we have hope with the recently launched foreign exchange auction the situation will improve.

"Under the current economic hardships and spiraling prices inputs will be inaccessible to most farmers," he said.

Mr Pasipamire expressed gratitude towards the company for coming to their rescue and making it possible for them to produce tobacco next season," he said.

Another tobacco farmer in Murehwa Mr Tarugarira Chamunorwa, said he managed to plant 1.5 hectares of the crop after he joined Voedsel Contract Floors programme.