Nigeria: Governors to Meet President Over Worsening Insecurity

Abuja — The 36 state governors of the federation, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), yesterday expressed concern over the fragile security situation in Nigeria and resolved to meet President Muhammadu Buhari after a meeting of its sub-committee on security, scheduled for today.

The governors, while reacting to last week's attack on the convoy of their Borno State counterpart, Prof. Babagana Zulum, by suspected Boko Haram members said they were appalled by the degeneration of security despite the federal government's efforts.

The governors, who were delighted that Zulum was unhurt in the attack, regretted the injuries sustained by two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and a police officer attached to the governor's convoy and prayed for their quick recovery.

Their position was contained in a letter of solidarity written to Zulum by the NGF's Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Fayemi said the NGF's National Executive (NEC) Sub-committee on Security had scheduled a meeting for today following which it plans to meet with Buhari and the service chiefs to "discuss this worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation."

Part of the letter reads: "On behalf of the 36 state governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of the NGF, I write to express our solidarity with you and the people of Borno State, following the attack last Wednesday, by gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram sect," he said, adding: "This is one unwarranted attack too many. It epitomises our collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country's security architecture."

"We are appalled by the worsening security situation in the country generally, in spite of all the efforts of the government to end it," he said.

Zulum was attacked last week by suspected members of a faction of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) in Baga and the incident had fuelled suspicion of sabotage.

The governor had expressed surprise at the attack on him, saying he was told the area was secured by the military authorities before he embarked on the trip to Baga.

Speaking on Sunday to two of his colleagues, Governors Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), who represented the Progressives Governors Forum on a solidarity visit to him, Zulum warned the president of sabotage by those involved in fighting terrorism in the North-east.

He added that this was the reason there is no end in sight yet to the war on in insurgency in the North-east.

He accused some people of trying to frustrate the efforts of the federal government in ending the insurgency, adding that Buhari needs to know the truth.