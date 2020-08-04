Nigeria: Governors' Action Belated - Security Expert

4 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
A security expert, Ben Okezie, has described the letter written by the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) expressing concern over the attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, as belated, unfortunate and not in good faith.

In a telephone interview with Daily Trust on Monday, Okezie said, "they have been there all these years and have never come together to jointly issue a statement in terms of the things that have been happening to the common people in that area.

"They should have done something earlier, it's unfortunate and it is not in good faith. There is something more to it.

He explained that the attack was unfortunate, but that the outburst by the governor was unexpected.

He said the governor ought not to have made such comments, adding, "he should have gone to the president".

Also speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, another security expert, Kabir Adamu, said he sees the governors' action as a solidarity move.

He said it was clear that the governor had taken a position that would rattle the establishment and stoke the military hierarchy.

He explained that the attack on the governor's convoy bolsters conspiracy theories about the thriving fish business in the area in spite of Boko Haram activities in the region.

He also noted that the governors may be feeling handicapped that security remains on the exclusive list.

