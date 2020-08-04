Sierra Leone's New Minister and Deputy Minister of Mines Subscribe to Oath of Office At State House

3 August 2020
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)
press release

State House, Freetown, Monday 3 August 2020 - The new Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Musa Timothy Kabba and Deputy Minister, Ann Marie Baby Harding, have subscribed to the Oath of Office before His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio in accordance with the laws of Sierra Leone.

The President congratulated the new appointees and reminded them of the importance of the mines ministry to the government and the nation. He expressed hope that they would do their best to sanitise the ministry and get the necessary revenue to enable government fulfil its promises, especially its social programmes. He also called for collaboration in achieving the goals required of them.

The new Mines Minister thanked the President for their appointment, saying that they were utterly privileged and humbled for the opportunity to serve the nation. He assured that they would work with their staff to make sure that the New Direction manifesto of enhancing natural resources for the betterment of Sierra Leone was ensured.

"I promise solemnly that I shall remain faithful to Your Excellency and Government and to the people of this country in delegating my function with the sincerest of mind, with the sound support of every stakeholder of this country to make sure that we realise the New Direction aspiration - making the lives of the people better," he said.

Before their new appointment, Mr. Kabba was the Director General of the Petroleum Directorate while Madam Harding was the Deputy Director at the Financial Intelligence Unit.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit +23276758764/+23288269282

Read the original article on Sierra Leone Government.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Sierra Leone. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is Retailer Shoprite Pulling the Plug on Nigerian Operations?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.