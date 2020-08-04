Namibia: Journos Condemn Muzzling ... Call for United Front Against Gagging

Over 80 journalists from different media houses have taken a stand against the muzzling of fellow reporters' freedom and rights to practise their trade without influence.

This follows after state-owned media house Namibia Press Agency threw reporter Edward Muumbu under the bus after he agitated the president with questions on the Fishrot scandal.

Muumbu, who reports for Nampa, asked president Hage Geingob during a Covid-19 press conference at State House on Friday whether he would get rid of Sisa Namandje as his personal lawyer since he is implicated in the Fishrot scandal.

He also asked Geingob about the government's decision to appoint a spy as the Anti-Corruption Commission's chief administrator.

Geingob accused the reporter of trying to divert the focus of the conference.

Shortly after that engagement, a screenshot of WhatsApp messages was circulated on social media, showing a conversation between Nampa news editor Maggy Thomas and chief executive officer Linus Chata.

The conversation suggested the reporter was in trouble for asking Geingob said questions.

Thomas informed Chata she had assured State House the questions Muumbu asked did not reflect the position of the agency on the Fishrot scandal.

"No, Mr C (Chata), these questions are from the reporter without consulting us," Thomas wrote.

The news editor added they "have already summoned him about this and also explained to State House that this was not Nampa's opinion, but that of an individual. The reporter is seriously warned".

The aggrieved group of journalists says the incident confirms allegations that state-owned media continues to be controlled by politicians to advance their personal interests, thereby suppressing the mandate of media outlets, which is to be the voice of the voiceless.

"It is disappointing to witness the managers of state-owned media dancing to the tune of their masters' sad song of betrayal of the Namibian people. As a collective we believe it is the prerogative of newsroom managers to stand up and protect staff members instead of leaving them exposed to intimidation and threats," the group says.

The letter was signed by colleagues from both print and broadcast media.

The journalists say their job is to be the challengers and critics of the government, adding that lethargy is an impediment to democracy.

"It is our firm belief that Namibia, being a torchbearer of media freedom, should protect the rights of journalists and create an atmosphere in which journalists are able to operate freely, independently and uncensored, while promoting democratic values by encouraging debates on contentious issues," they say.

While this was just one of many incidents in which media bosses and the authorities have tried to suppress reporters, the group says this trend is growing and needs to be dealt with.

Thomas could not be reached for comment.

MORE ACTION NEEDED

Editors' Forum of Namibia secretary general Ronelle Rademeyer says the government and its mouthpieces should not just pay lip service to media freedom, but should truly live and demonstrate this by respecting and upholding freedom of speech and expression.

"Journalists should be allowed to operate in an ethical and professional manner within a country where media freedom is a way of life," she says.

Namibia Media Trust director Zoe Titus questions the editorial independence of Nampa as a predominantly publicly funded institution.

She says it is worrying that Nampa's management found it necessary, according to posts circulating on social media, to assure State House the journalist was acting independently without their endorsement.

"It is prudent to remind Nampa's management that its operations are funded by the public and other media houses who expect it to produce ethical, journalistic content in the public interest without political interference or affiliation," Titus says.

DENIALS

Chata denied involvement in the plot to charge the journalist, saying he was not aware of the warning to Muumbu.

"We are not controlled by nobody (sic). We have an independent editorial policy. That's what I have to understand myself, because I was not at the event and I have to understand what the error was if there is any. So I have to call both sides and hear their version," Chata said on Saturday.

He said it was not Nampa's editorial policy to censor journalists in their day-to-day work.

Chata said he will convene a meeting between Muumbu and Thomas to discuss the issue.

State House spokesperson Alfredo Hengari on Saturday denied allegations that they had asked Nampa to explain why their reporter asked Geingob about the Fishrot corruption scandal.

"I wish to inform you that the Presidency is committed to freedom of the press. In that vein, I assure you that the Presidency did not in any way speak to Nampa regarding the questions posed by the journalist," Hengari said.

This is not the first time the media house has gagged journalists.

Last year, the news agency terminated a freelance journalist's contract following his appearance on a television panel discussion on the Fishrot scandal.