Liberia: NPHIL Boss to Join Others in International Forum

The Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) Dr. MosokaFallah, along with other health experts from around the world, has been invited by The Rockefeller Foundation and Brookings Institution for a video conference on global health pandemics.

The Rockefeller Foundation's mission--unchanged since 1913--is to promote the well-being of humanity throughout the world. Currently, the Foundation advances new frontiers of science, data, policy, and innovation to solve global challenges related to health, food, power, and economic mobility.

As a science-driven philanthropy focused on building collaborative relationships with partners and grantees, it seeks to inspire and foster large-scale human impact that promotes the well-being of humanity by identifying and accelerating breakthrough solutions, ideas and conversations.

On the other hand, Brookings Institution, often refers to simply as Brookings, is an American research group founded in 1916 on Think Tank Row in Washington, D.C. It conducts research and education in the social sciences, primarily in economics (and tax policy), metropolitan policy, governance, foreign policy, global economy, and economic development.

Accordingly, the meeting of the global health experts, which will be done through a live video conference, is intended to better prepare for future outbreaks and pandemics, as the world needs robust data and information regarding the early detection and rapid response to emerging infectious diseases.

It is intended to ensure that capacity exists in all countries for true global health security from epidemic and pandemic disease.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic clearly demonstrates, inequities in data exist across the spectrum of modelling and forecasting to early detection and precision response," said the groups.

The meeting is to encourage investment in capacity to collect and analyse reliable and consistent data across all regions of the globe to transform national and global epidemic intelligence systems through three key complementary, catalytic mechanisms.

The first mechanism is to advance solutions to generate and improve access to critical, real-time data in a safe and secure way, with an emphasis on timeliness and transparency.

Also, the meeting of the global health experts will provide way forward to accelerate an investment fund that leverages cutting-edge technology from the private sector, a range of new data sources, and insights from academia and public health decision makers to develop, test, scale and integrate new tools for enhanced decision making.

It is also intended to create National Infectious Disease Forecasting Centers to rapidly advance surveillance, modelling and forecasting capabilities.

